'Hey Prabhu, Hey Hari Ram...': Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar's Awkward Yoga Poses Goes Viral | WATCH

Patna: Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, who is the son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is going viral on social media, being trolled for his awkward yoga poses on the International Yoga Day on Sunday.

Nishant took part in a yoga activity in Patna along with several NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Lallan Singh.

He was repeatedly seen striking weird poses. People are brutally trolling his "aeroplane yoga pose".

Once when the yoga instructor asked everyone to bend towards their right, he was seen bending towards his left.

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Nishant was seen doing yoga without firmness.

A netizen exclaimed, "Hey Prabhu, Hey Hari Ram, Krishna, Jagannatham, Premanand.....What exactly is Bihar’s Health Minister Nishant Kumar doing in the name of Yoga?"

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