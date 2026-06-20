'God Ko Supari?': Devotee Writes Death Wish For Aunt On Rs 20 Note, Leaves It In Andhra Temple Donation Box

Amaravati: A routine counting of temple donations in Andhra Pradesh took an unusual turn after staff found a ₹20 note carrying a handwritten message seeking the death of the writer’s aunt. A picture of the note bearing the bizarre and chilling death wish has gone viral on social media.

The note was reportedly found inside the donation box of Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Temple in Anantapur district. Temple staff were going through the offerings when they noticed writing on the currency note and paused to read it. What they found was not a routine prayer for health, money, marriage, children or success, but a disturbing request addressed to the deity.

According to reports, the person who wrote the message claimed to be unable to bear alleged harassment by their aunt and asked the deity to ensure that she dies soon. The blunt nature of the message left those present at the temple shocked.

“Swami, I can no longer bear the harassment from my aunt. Please make sure she dies soon."

Donation boxes at temples often contain currency notes, coins and written appeals from devotees. Many devotees leave prayers seeking relief from illness, help with financial problems, success in exams, employment, marriage or peace in the family. However, the message on this ₹20 note stood out because it carried anger and bitterness rather than a conventional prayer.

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No details about the person who wrote the message have been publicly confirmed so far. It is also unclear when the note was dropped into the donation box.

Reacting to the bizarre incident, a netizen said, "Bhagwan ko 20 rupees me supari de rhe hai log."

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