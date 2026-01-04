Jallikattu Season 2026 Kicks Off In Tamil Nadu’s Thatchankurichi; 78 Injured

Thatchankurichi: Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming season returned on Saturday as the state’s first Jallikattu of 2026 commenced at Thatchankurichi in Gandharvakottai taluk. The event, held as part of the annual St. Vinnerppu Church festival, witnessed hundreds of tamers and bulls test their spirit in the arena, resulting in 78 injuries and a display of remarkable bravery.

The event was flagged off at 8:00 AM by Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy and Minister for Backwards Classes Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan. District Collector M. Aruna, who took an oath to the participating tamers, emphasised safety and the humane treatment of the animals.

A traditional start

As per tradition, the village’s temple bull was the first to pass through the vaadi vaasal (entry gate), which signalled the official start of the competition. Given the immense popularity of the sport, the registration numbers were high. However, officials maintained strict adherence to safety protocols and health standards

Out of 1,539 registered tamers, only 361 were permitted to enter the arena after clearing medical examinations. At the same time, out of 891 registered bulls, 502 were allowed into the ring following careful veterinary screening.

Advertisement

The competition remained fierce throughout the day, with Abi Sithar of Tiruppuvanam being the star performer. Taming a record 14 bulls, Sithar was awarded a brand-new motorcycle for his exceptional skills and courage.

78 sustained injuries reported

Despite extensive safety measures, including double-barricading and a heavy police presence of 218 personnel, the nature of the sport led to a significant number of injuries.

Advertisement

A total of 78 people sustained injuries, including 14 bull-tamers, out of whom four suffered major injuries, were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment, and 30 bull owners were injured during the release or retrieval of their animals.