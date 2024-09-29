sb.scorecardresearch
  • High Alert in 13 Bihar Districts After Flood-Hit Nepal Releases Water; Many Dams, Rivers Overflow

Published 08:11 IST, September 29th 2024

High Alert in 13 Bihar Districts After Flood-Hit Nepal Releases Water; Many Dams, Rivers Overflow

Thirteen districts in Bihar have been put on high alert after Nepal released 10.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Kosi and Gandak barrages

Thirteen districts in Bihar have been put on high alert after Nepal released 10.5 lakh cusecs of water from the Kosi and Gandak barrages | Image: PTI(Representational)
