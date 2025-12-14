High Alert Issued in India Amid Terror Threat to Jews During Hanukkah Festival

New Delhi: A high-level alert has been issued in India following the intelligence inputs that terrorist organisations were planning major attacks targeting Jewish interests in the country during the upcoming Jewish festival Hanukkah.

According to sources, the alert warns that Jewish establishments in key metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, are on the terrorists’ target list. The intelligence inputs further indicate that the Israeli delegation currently residing in India is also a potential target.

As per sources, the alert especially mentions the possibility of attacks on schools attended by the delegation’s children, as well as direct threats to the children themselves.

Australia's Bondi Beach Terrorist Attack

Earlier in the day, at least twelve people were killed and around twenty-six others injured, including two policemen, when gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Australian authorities have confirmed that one of the suspected attackers, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, is among the deceased. The driver licence of the suspected terrorist has also come to light. According to the licence, Akram's residence is in Bonnyrigg. Police are presently raiding Akram's house.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that his thoughts were with all those affected. “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing,” he said. “Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.”

PM Modi Stands With Australia After Deadly Bondi Beach Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, where gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what Australian authorities have declared a terrorist incident aimed at the Jewish community.