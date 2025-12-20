'High AQI Can Even Cause Lung Cancer': ENT Specialist Rubbishes Centre's 'No Correlation' Remark

New Delhi: Days after the Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh gave a jaw-dropping statement in Parliament that there is no conclusive data establishing a direct correlation between higher air quality index (AQI) levels and lung diseases, Senior ENT Specialist Dr Sameer Bhargava, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, debunked such claims, saying that high AQI is definitely linked to respiratory system ailments, and there has also been enough studies which show that cases of lung cancer are higher in places which record high AQI.

"It is an absolutely incorrect statement. Higher AQIs are associated with entire respiratory system ailments, going right from the nose and going down to the lungs. (It can lead to) incidents of bronchitis, asthma. There is enough evidence to show that lung cancers have increased at places where AQI is high. Clinically, we have seen so many cases who come in with all kinds of lung diseases during the winter season and in places where there is a lot of pollution. There are enough books written on how AQI can affect the lungs," Dr Bhargava said.

Dr Sameer Bhargava said that such a factually incorrect statement from a senior government officer can be counterproductive as people will get a false notion that it is safe to move outdoor.

“People get a false sense of security that if it is coming from higher officials that there is not correlation, they they are safe to move around whereas the ground reality is absolutely different,” he said.

“I think there should be a clear clarification on this statement that should come across,” the doctor suggested.

The doctor further said that patients report respiratory issues like cough and throat irritation, or aggravated asthma conditions, whenever pollution levels increase.

“The moment there is so much of pollution in the air, straightaway we find patients come in with recurrent coughs and irritation in the throat, some complaining of inability to breath, their asthma gets aggravated- a whole host of respiratory ailments come to the fore,” he said.

Explaining that there is a direct relation between increase in PM 2.5 particles and lung cancer, the doctor said, “There is also enough evidence to show that if PM 2.5 particles find their way into your lungs, they can also get into your bloodstream, and then irritate and change even genetically, which can lead to lung cancer.”

Dr Bhargava suggested that if pollution levels are high, they should step outside wearing masks which can help filter dust and PM 2.5 particles.

“The moment we find the pollution levels are high, we tell our patients that if you have to go to an area with a lot of pollution, please wear your masks, which can prevent all the dust and PM 2.5 getting into your system,” he said.

The ENT specialist said that if the AQI crosses 300-400, it is best to avoid such places. If it is not at all avoidable people should wear a mask, he said, recommending an N-95 mask.

“The most important thing is to reduce you exposure to many of these places. Wherever it is possible to avoid getting into these places, please do that. If you have to go there for work purposes, definitely wear a mask. Even a simple surgical mask will reduce the chances of particles getting into your respiratory track,” Dr Bhargava said.

Dr Sameer Bhargava suggested that if one is facing any breathing issue, they should immediately consult a doctor. It is also recommended to keep oneself hydrated and consult a family physician in cases of persistent cough. Dr Bhargava warned that persistent cough can lead to pneumonia if not taken seriously and can even lead to hospitalisation, in some cases.

Kirti Vardhan Singh sparked a huge row after he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, that there is no conclusive data establishing a direct correlation between higher air quality index (AQI) levels and lung diseases.