High Attendance, Low Engagement: Priyanka Gandhi Yet to Ask a Question in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, elected from Wayanad in Kerala as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Indian National Congress, has maintained an attendance record of 84% in the Lok Sabha. However, her parliamentary contributions in terms of debates and questions raised remain significantly below the national and state averages.

Active Presence, Limited Participation

Gandhi, serving her first term in Parliament since November 2024, has been present for 84% of the sessions. While this is slightly below the national average of 87% and the Kerala state average of 89%, it still reflects a relatively active presence.

However, when it comes to parliamentary participation beyond attendance, her record raises questions. She has engaged in only three debates—less than half the national average of 6.8 and far below Kerala's state average of 13.8.

Zero Questions and Private Bills

One of the most notable aspects of Gandhi’s parliamentary record is that she has not asked a single question so far. This stands in stark contrast to the national average of 31 questions per MP and the Kerala state average of 40.

Image: PRS Legislative Research

Similarly, she has not introduced any Private Member’s Bills, an avenue through which MPs can propose new legislation independently of the government.

A Low-Key Start to Parliamentary Life

As a first-term MP from a high-profile political family, Priyanka Gandhi’s performance in Parliament is bound to attract scrutiny. While her attendance shows commitment, her lack of engagement in debates and questioning may raise concerns among her constituents in Wayanad and the broader political landscape.