'High Command Asked Me To Resign': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Quit At 3 PM, All Eyes On DKS As Power Drama Peaks

Bengaluru: In a major political development in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed his cabinet colleagues that he would step down from the post at 3 PM today after the Congress high command asked him to resign. The announcement was made during a crucial breakfast meeting held at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday morning in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Republic had earlier reported that Siddaramaiah was expected to resign on Friday amid fast-moving developments within the Congress leadership.

According to Karnataka Minister HK Patil, Siddaramaiah stated that DK Shivakumar will be taking charge as the new Chief Minister.

The breakfast meeting, attended by several senior ministers and leaders of the party, is being seen as the formal beginning of the leadership transition in Karnataka, with DK Shivakumar widely expected to take over as the next Chief Minister.

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The high-stakes breakfast meeting featured an elaborate menu, including Masala Dosa dose from a live counter, Khara Bath, Kesari Bath, Idly, Uddina Vade, Khara Pongal, Coffee, Tea and traditional accompaniments including Sambar, Chutney and Saghu.

Emotional Scenes as DKS Hugs Siddaramaiah, Touches Feet

Amid topsy-turvy regional political situation and power shake up possibilities, emotional moments too unfolded during the meeting as DK Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah’s feet and sought his blessings before embracing him warmly. Sources said Shivakumar became emotional after hugging the Chief Minister.

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Soon after making the resignation announcement, Siddaramaiah congratulated DK Shivakumar in front of cabinet colleagues. Several ministers also extended their congratulations to Shivakumar amid strong indications that he would be the next Chief Minister.

‘High Command Asked Me To Step Down’

According to the inside details from the breakfast meet accessed by Republic, Siddaramaiah told his ministers that the Congress high command had asked him to resign. The Chief Minister also thanked all cabinet colleagues for supporting his government.

“You have all extended excellent cooperation till now. Good governance was possible because of your support,” Siddaramaiah reportedly told his Cabinet members during the meeting.

He even urged the ministers to continue extending cooperation for the smooth functioning of the government and also asked them to support DK Shivakumar in the next phase of governance.

Will Siddaramaiah Move To Rajya Sabha?

During the meeting, Siddaramaiah disclosed that the Congress high command had suggested that he move to the Rajya Sabha. “The high command asked me to move to the Rajya Sabha, but I have not taken any decision yet,” he said as per sources.

“They had earlier also suggested that I move to the Centre, but I did not go. Even now, I have no interest in going,” the Chief Minister added. Siddaramaiah said he would observe the political situation for a few more days before taking a final decision on the offer.

Did Siddaramaiah Camp Attempt To Delay Exit?

Even as resignation preparations began, significant developments emerged from within Siddaramaiah’s camp earlier in the day. Sources said that several aides and loyalists want him to continue as Chief Minister for a few more days. The Chief Minister is also reportedly keen on implementing the caste census report before stepping down. Sources said that Siddaramaiah conveyed to the Congress leadership that the report had already been accepted and more time should be given for implementation.

According to close Congress sources, Siddaramaiah has requested time to execute the recommendations of the Madhusudan Naik report before resigning.

The caste census, considered a major ideological project of the Congress and reportedly backed strongly by Rahul Gandhi, seemed to be emerging as Siddaramaiah’s key political strategy amid mounting resignation pressure.

Sources indicated that Siddaramaiah wanted permission to resign only after beginning implementation of the caste census recommendations.

Where Is Karnataka Governor?

Adding another twist to the political drama, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suddenly left Bengaluru late last night for Mumbai and Indore.

The Governor had reportedly been approached by Siddaramaiah for an appointment. However, his sudden departure triggered fresh political speculation over how and when the resignation process would proceed.

Sources also hinted that Governor Gehlot is likely to return to Bengaluru later in the day, especially with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan scheduled to attend an event in Bengaluru tomorrow, where the Governor is expected to be present as per protocol.

Home Minister Confirms Exit Move

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that Siddaramaiah had called ministers for breakfast ahead of his resignation. “The Chief Minister has invited ministers for breakfast to thank them before resigning,” Parameshwara said, while adding that he was unsure whether Siddaramaiah had been offered any role in Delhi.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi also hinted that a final decision on the leadership change would come shortly.

“Confusion will be cleared within the next half an hour,” Jarkiholi said in Bengaluru. “A decision on the CM change will be taken shortly,” he added, saying all issues were discussed in detail during the breakfast meeting.

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