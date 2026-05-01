High Drama in Punjab Assembly; Congress, Akali Dal Allege CM Mann Was Drunk During House Proceedings

Chandigarh: Opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Friday levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming he appeared intoxicated during the Vidhan Sabha proceedings and demanding an alcohol test.

Congress MLAs staged a walkout and urged the Speaker to initiate action, while the party also called for dope testing of all MLAs and an independent medical check by PGIMER. Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded that an alcohol test be conducted.

In a post on X, Khaira wrote, "Cm @BhagwantMann was found drunk in the Vidhan Sabha today! We @INCIndia walked out of the house demanding from the Speaker @SpeakerSandhwan that an alcohol test of Cm @BhagwantMann be conducted, and we offered to undertake the test ourselves too."

"The conduct of @AamAadmiParty CM Bhagwant Mann had lowered the prestige of the august house of Vidhan Sabha. We @INCPunjab MLAs urge @ArvindKejriwal to take action against CM for impropriety and that too by being drunk in the assembly-Khaira," the post read.

LoP in the assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa also criticised Mann for allegedly being drunk and called for an immediate dope test. "What should we even do coming to the Assembly where the Chief Minister is in an inebriated state? What is the purpose of holding a session when the head of state is completely sozzled? We demand that everyone's test be conducted," he said.

Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal also made similar allegations, calling it a matter of shame and demanding a dope test of the Chief Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party has not yet responded to the charges. "It is a matter of great shame that @BhagwantMann showed up drunk with alcohol in the hallowed chamber of the Vidhan Sabha on the occasion of 'Labour Day' today. You can see for yourselves how the Chief Minister is behaving in the Vidhan Sabha," the party wrote in a post on X.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the Chief Minister's conduct, and he should not have come after drinking on this day. The Shiromani Akali Dal demands that the Chief Minister undergo a dope test today in front of the entire Punjab so that Punjabis too can know the truth," the post read.

Advertisement

Further, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accused Mann of repeatedly attending public and official functions under the influence of alcohol and demanded that he undergo an alcohol test. She also called for action if the allegations are proven true. In a post on X, Maliwal said, "Today, once again, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has arrived at the temple of democracy, the Punjab Legislative Assembly, completely intoxicated with alcohol. This man goes to the Gurdwara Sahib after drinking, goes to the temple after drinking, used to come to the Lok Sabha after drinking, goes to government meetings after drinking, and drank so much abroad that he was deplaned."

"Before the elections, he had placed his hand on his mother's head and declared that he would never drink alcohol again. The CM of a sensitive border state like Punjab stays intoxicated all the time... signs files while under the influence. What shamelessness. How can a man who is only ever away from alcohol during sleep possibly run Punjab? CM Mann should undergo an alcohol test, and if found guilty, he should be removed from the CM position," she said.

BJP's Sunil Jakhar also joined the chorus of opposition parties calling for a breathalyser test, which he said would unmask many. "The general session of the Assembly is important, but its significance increases even further when it is a special session. If a breathalyser test were conducted to find out the condition in which the leaders reach the Assembly on this day, many faces would be unmasked," Jakhar said.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has formally written to the Speaker, urging immediate alcohol and dope testing of the Chief Minister and all MLAs during the ongoing Assembly session. In the letter, the CLP raised concerns over an incident highlighted by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira during the session. The issue reportedly involves allegations to which the Chief Minister responded, prompting serious questions about the conduct of House members. The party stated that such concerns, if not addressed, could undermine public trust in the institution.

Citing the urgency of the matter, the CLP demanded the implementation of a transparent protocol. This includes mandatory alcohol testing of all members present in the House within one hour, starting with the Chief Minister. It also called for comprehensive dope testing of all MLAs from both Treasury and Opposition benches without exception.