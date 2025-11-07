Updated 7 November 2025 at 19:30 IST
High-Level Committee Formed in Pune Land Scandal, Pawar Welcomes the Probe
The Maharashtra government has acted decisively to address the major political embarrassment caused by the escalating controversy over the Survey No. 88 land deal in Mundhawa, Pune, due to the involvement of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.
The Maharashtra government has moved decisively to confront the escalating controversy over the Survey No. 88 land transaction in Mundhawa, Pune, which has become a major political embarrassment for the ruling coalition due to the involvement of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, being one of the names associated with the scandal. The state has constituted a five-member high-level inquiry committee tasked with conducting a thorough probe into the alleged massive irregularities.
The land, officially valued at approximately ₹1,800 crore, was reportedly sold for a drastically undervalued price of just ₹300 crore, with a suspiciously low stamp duty of only ₹500 paid—a clear red flag that triggered the initial scandal.
Details of the committee constituted to probe the matter
The newly formed committee will be chaired by Shri Vikas Kharge, the Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue, Stamps, and Registration. Other officials in the committee include Pune Divisional Commissioner, Pune District Collector, Commissioner of Land Records, and Director, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps.
Core objectives of the committee
The committee has been instructed to commence its investigations immediately, with the core objective being:
- Detailed Inquiry: Conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry to ascertain whether any irregularities have occurred in the land transactions.
- Identify Responsibility: If irregularities are established, identify the responsible individuals/officials and recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action.
- Propose Corrective Action: Propose corrective measures to restore the land to its original status (status quo ante), if required.
- Preventive Mechanisms: Recommend robust preventive mechanisms to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reacts
Ajit Pawar has also reacted to the increased scrutiny of the matter. In a press conference held on Friday evening, the minister said, “I will act according to the law. The opposition has targeted me, and CM Devendra Fadnavis must take action against this and investigate the matter thoroughly.”
“The government has canceled all transactions in the Pune land case and formed an investigation committee. Not a single rupee was transacted in this matter. I also told the chief minister to take action as per the rules. If anyone misuses my name, take action. I have also instructed the officials. I will not do anything wrong. If anyone has any information about any wrongdoing, please take action,” he added.
Issuing clarification on why Parth Pawar’s name was not on the FIR, he said, “This is government land, Maharashtra’s homeland; it cannot be misused. The additional secretary of the revenue department is investigating. Some people are saying that a case was filed against three people, why not against Parth Pawar? The revenue minister told me that action was taken only against those who went to the register office and whose signatures were there.”
7 November 2025