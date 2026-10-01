High-Security Ward Drama: Gangsters Naveen Bali, Sandeep Dhillu Attack Jail Staff, Issue Death Threats, Inflict Self-Injuries

New Delhi: In a major case involving an alleged security breach and assault on jail officials, jailed gangsters Naveen Bali and Sandeep Dhillu allegedly attacked jail officials, issued life threats and attempted to inflict self-injuries by repeatedly hitting their heads against walls inside the High-Security Ward of Central Jail No. 2 in Tihar Jail.

The incident took place in the last week of September.

A top source, wishing to remain anonymous, said that both gangsters, Naveen Bali and Sandeep Dhillu, threatened jail officials, including ward officials and jail superintendents, with dire consequences and allegedly told them that they would kill them.

They allegedly issued direct threats to the jail staff, creating a scene of intimidation inside the high-security ward.

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"Both gangsters, Naveen Bali and Sandeep Dhillu, also created a panic-like situation by intimidating the entire staff and disturbing the officials," the source said.

According to officials, Sandeep alias Dhillu was meeting his family members during an e-Mulaqat when he allegedly became aggressive and issued life threats to the staff.

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"He started hurling abuses at the jail staff and tried to attack them. Thereafter, the inmate started hitting his head against the doors, walls and cooler," the official said.

The jail staff suspected that Sandeep Dhillu might have been under the influence of narcotic substances and made him undergo a urine test.

"The inmate started hitting his head against the doors, walls and cooler. The staff immediately intervened and restrained him to ensure his safety and to enable the completion of the family interview. After completion of the family interview, he was directed to return to his respective block," the official said.

However, while he was being escorted back to his prison block, Dhillu allegedly again tried to attack the Assistant Superintendent, Head Warders and Warders on duty.

Dhillu allegedly threatened the officials that he would not return to his prison block. He then started shouting and became more violent. When the jail officials tried to pacify him, he allegedly started hitting his head against the walls.

Then, another jailed gangster, Naveen Bali, allegedly came to support Sandeep Dhillu and threatened the jail officials with their lives. The jail officials eventually overpowered both gangsters and lodged them in their respective cells.

The drama did not end there. During the night, Naveen Bali allegedly deliberately inflicted injuries upon himself inside his cell, apparently creating further fear among the jail officials.

Following the incident, security was tightened around the high-security ward.

Who is Naveen Bali?

Naveen Dabas alias Naveen Bali was arrested in connection with the murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside Rohini Court.

Who is Sandeep Dhillu?

Sandeep alias Dhillu, a two-lakh-rupee rewardee arrested by the Special Cell, had allegedly escaped from custody and was reportedly involved in efforts to strengthen the Tillu gang from inside the jail.

According to police, he had earlier made more than 10 attempts to obtain parole or furlough.