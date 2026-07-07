Highway Horror: Family Brutally Attacked on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, Viral Dashcam Captures Shocking Assault

New Delhi: Rising concerns over public safety on major highways have been thrust into the spotlight following a shocking incident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, where a family was intercepted and physically assaulted by a group of men late at night.

Notably, the incident was recorded by the dashcam of a trailing vehicle and has since gone viral on social media igniting widespread public outrage and sparking serious concerns regarding safety and law enforcement on the expressway.

As per the video, the family- consisting of a man, his wife, their children, and an elderly woman- was traveling in a Maruti Suzuki Alto when ccupants of a car (KA 13 N 4610) allegedly stopped the family's vehicle in the middle of the national highway and assaulted them.

What the video shows

The 52-second dashcam video begins with traffic flowing along the expressway until the Alto comes to a sudden halt, at which point a group of men can be seen rushing towards the vehicle.

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Within seconds, the attackers begin shouting at the driver before forcefully pulling open the door to assault him.

As the violence escalated, a bystander from a nearby vehicle stepped in to intervene, but the assailants ignored them, dragging the driver from the car while a woman from the Alto emerged, desperately pleading for them to stop the assault.

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What cops have to say