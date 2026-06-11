'Him or Me': Kalyan Banerjee Delivers Final Ultimatum to Mamata Over Abhishek as TMC Crisis Deepens

In a dramatic escalation of the internal crisis gripping the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior leader and Lok Sabha Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee has reportedly read the riot act to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to Republic in an exclusive chat, Kalyan Banerjee has issued a direct "him-or-me" ultimatum, demanding that the West Bengal Chief Minister choose between her nephew and TMC National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and the old guard of the party owing to disagreements around the CID case against him.

"I am with TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, but she must decide whether to keep Abhishek Banerjee or me," Kalyan Banerjee stated, laying down a definitive political ultimatum. "If she decides she cannot move the party forward without Abhishek, then I will not be there."

With those words, the veteran leader explicitly confirmed his willingness to resign and walk away from the TMC if Mamata Banerjee chooses her political heir over the party's veteran stalwarts.

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A Party in Freefall

The timing of this internal explosion could not be worse for Mamata Banerjee. The party is already reeling from a coordinated revolt where an emerging faction—reportedly led by rebel MPs—has challenged her leadership and moved toward a distinct political alignment. While Kalyan Banerjee aggressively defended Mamata against the rebels in a New Delhi press conference just days ago, his sudden, explosive ultimatum shows that anger over Abhishek's dominance is shared by rebels and loyalists alike.

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The friction between the old loyalists of TMC and Abhishek Banerjee has simmered for years; however, this is the first time a loyalist as powerful as the Lok Sabha Chief Whip has forced Mamata Banerjee into a corner, demanding a definitive choice.

What Lies Ahead?

Mamata Banerjee now faces an unprecedented dilemma. Choosing Abhishek risks alienating the remaining stalwarts who have built the party from the ground up, potentially triggering a complete collapse of her legislative strength. Choosing Kalyan means undermining her designated political heir and fracturing the party's future leadership.