Himachal Monsoon Crisis: 224 Lives Lost in 55 Days, 149 Roads Still Blocked Across State

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the devastating impact of the monsoon, with 224 people losing their lives in just 55 days amid landslides, cloudbursts, drowning incidents and road accidents. The prolonged spell of severe weather has also left 149 roads blocked across the state, while cumulative losses have crossed Rs 1,121 crore.

The latest figures cover the period from June 30 to August 23 in 55 days when counted inclusively. The monsoon crisis has claimed 224 lives in 55 days, highlighting the scale and persistence of the disaster across the hill state. Of the total fatalities, 91 deaths were caused by rain-related disasters, including landslides, cloudbursts, drowning and other weather-triggered incidents.

Another 133 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period, taking the combined death toll to 224. This means Himachal Pradesh has recorded an average of more than four deaths every day during the 55 days. Road connectivity has suffered another major setback following fresh rainfall across several parts of the state.

The number of blocked roads increased sharply from 98 on Saturday evening to 149 by Sunday morning, reflecting fresh landslides, debris accumulation and damage to road infrastructure. Mandi remains the worst-affected district, with 86 roads blocked, followed by Kullu with 31 blocked roads. PWD and other field teams have been deployed to remove debris and restore connectivity on priority routes.

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There has been some improvement in the power sector following continuous restoration efforts. The number of disrupted Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) has declined from 89 to 60. Electricity restoration teams continue to repair damaged transformers, transmission lines and other power infrastructure in affected areas. The number of disrupted Water Supply Schemes (WSS) has also declined to 35, indicating progress in restoration operations.

Hamirpur accounts for the highest number of affected schemes, with 30 water supply schemes disrupted. Jal Shakti Department teams are continuing repair and restoration work to bring drinking-water services back to affected areas. The financial impact of the monsoon has now crossed Rs 1,121 crore. The losses include damage to government infrastructure, private property, crops, livestock, roads, water supply systems and power infrastructure.

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The Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag and the power sector have borne a significant share of the infrastructure losses. Despite difficult weather conditions, emergency response and restoration teams remain deployed across the state. The immediate priority is to clear landslide debris, reopen blocked roads, restore electricity and repair damaged water supply schemes.