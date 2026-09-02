Himachal Monsoon Fury: Death Toll Rises to 259 in 64 Days; 150 Roads Blocked, Damage Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Shimla: The monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 259, while damage to public and private property has crossed Rs 1,200 crore during the 64 days from June 30 to September 1, according to data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Of the 259 fatalities, 106 were caused by rain- and disaster-related incidents, including 18 deaths in landslides and 13 due to drowning. Road accidents accounted for another 153 deaths during the period.

Lahaul and Spiti, a high-altitude tribal district, reported 15 deaths linked to the monsoon-related disasters.

The cumulative damage to public and private property has been estimated at Rs 1,202.64 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered the highest losses at more than Rs 914 crore, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag reported damage of over Rs 258 crore.

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The disaster has also resulted in 460 houses being completely damaged and the deaths of 460 animals, the SEOC data showed.

Fresh rainfall over the past 24 hours has further disrupted road connectivity and essential services across Himachal Pradesh.

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As many as 150 roads remain blocked across the state, with Mandi reporting the highest number of closures at 78, followed by Shimla with 30.

Power supply has also been affected, with 374 distribution transformer regions (DTRs) currently out of service. Mandi has reported 128 affected DTRs, followed by Shimla with 84 and Kullu with 81.

The water supply network has also suffered disruption, with 40 water supply schemes currently affected. Hamirpur accounts for 23 disrupted schemes, while Shimla has reported 17.

State government departments and field agencies have launched restoration operations in the affected districts to reopen roads and restore power and water supply services.