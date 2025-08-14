Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury, Yellow Alert Issued Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Yellow Alert" for heavy rain in isolated places until at least August 20 in Himachal Pradesh as the hilly state continues to witness devastation from cloudburst and incessant showers.

State officials have reported significant damage to property and life, confirming an increasing number of fatalities in impacted regions. More than 120 individuals are confirmed to have died as a result of rain-related incidents since the monsoon began on June 20. Numerous others are still unaccounted for. Meanwhile, officials estimate the financial losses above ₹2,000 crore due to the adverse weather.

With more than 300 roads, including multiple national highways, blocked by landslides, connectivity remains a significant problem. Many bridges have been washed away, and entire villages have been shut off from the rest of the state in the districts of Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla. In certain places, homes and cars have been destroyed by uprooted trees and flash floods, also interrupting water and electricity supplies in residential areas.