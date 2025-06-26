Horrific Videos Show Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh as Flash Floods Kill 2, Leave 11 Missing

Kullu: At least two people have been confirmed dead, and more than 10 remain missing after cloudbursts triggered flash floods across parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to officials.

Two bodies have been recovered, with rescue teams continuing their search for those swept away in the affected areas, including Kangra, Kullu, Manikaran, Gadsa, and Sainj.

Disturbing videos from the region show floodwaters rushing through narrow valleys, sweeping away cars, debris, and even parts of homes. The floods have caused widespread damage to roads, homes, and infrastructure, leaving over 2,000 tourists stranded in the region.

Kangra: Workers Swept Away at Hydropower Site

The most serious damage happened near Manuni Khad stream in Kangra district, where flash floods hit a private hydroelectric project. Many of the workers at the site were staying in temporary shelters and were caught by surprise when the water suddenly surged.

“So far, we have recovered two bodies, and efforts are still going on to find the people who were swept away in Kangra on Wednesday,” said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

“The victims were working at a small hydroelectric power project near Dharamshala. We have asked the contractor for a detailed list of workers employed at the plant.”

Officials believe that 15 to 20 workers may have been at the site when the flood hit. Video footage shows strong currents carrying away shelters, wooden planks, and construction material.

Kullu: Homes Damaged, Roads Washed Away, 3 Missing

In Kullu, several cloudbursts were reported in Raila Bihal, Jeeva Nallah, Gadsa, Banjar, and Manikaran. Three people – two women and a man – are missing. Officials say they may have been swept away while trying to save belongings from their homes.

The floods washed away the Sainj Bazaar road, making Siyund village unreachable. A school building, several homes, and a part of the Parvati hydro project were also damaged.

“There has been heavy rainfall since the morning. Sainj, Tirthan, and Garsa Valley are facing losses due to heavy rainfall. The Sainj stream is overflowing. I request that people not go near rivers and streams… There has been a cloudburst in Tirthan, and the roads are damaged. I am receiving information that a bridge has been swept away near Garsa,” said BJP MLA Surender Shourie.

Disaster Captured on Camera

Videos shared online show the power of the floods with cars being carried away, roads underwater, and homes completely flooded. Officials say the situation is serious, and rescue teams are doing everything they can to help.

“The bodies haven’t been identified. We’ve asked the project contractor to send us the names of all labourers on site. A rescue team is at work,” added DC Hemraj Bairwa.

Rescue and Warnings Continue

According to Kullu ADC Ashwani Kumar, flash floods were also reported in Manali and Banjar. Rescue operations are ongoing with help from police, disaster response teams, and local volunteers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Himachal, warning of more heavy rain. People have been advised to stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas.