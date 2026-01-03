Himachal Pradesh CM Suspends Accused Professor After Dharamshala Student’s Death

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced that the professor accused of harassing the 19-year-old student will be suspended immediately, and an inquiry will be conducted.

The student died on December 26 after allegedly facing prolonged ragging and sexual harassment at Government Degree College, Dharamshala.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission also took serious cognisance of the tragic death at the Government Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC decided to constitute a fact-finding committee and assured that those found guilty would not be spared. It stated that stringent action would follow and reiterated that student safety remains paramount.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) met the Director General of Police in Shimla and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer.

The party expressed condolences to the family and raised concerns over the alleged delay in police action and the possibility of caste-based discrimination, as the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.

‘Harassed and Threatened’ at College

The FIR has been registered by the father of the deceased student against a professor and three others, alleging ragging and harassment.

The victim's father, Vikram Kumar, said, "My daughter is no more. I need justice. The accused girls and the professor should be punished. What happened to my kid should not happen to anybody else."

Further, he alleged in the complaint that on September 18, three female students assaulted her and threatened her, causing her to become mentally disturbed.