Himachal Pradesh Weather Warning: IMD Issues Orange Alert in 5 Districts, Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms Likely From April 16

As per the latest prediction from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a dramatic change in the state’s weather. The weather department has warned of rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds starting April 16, as a fresh Western Disturbance moves in.

The disturbance is expected to trigger light rainfall in high and hilly areas on April 16 and 17, accompanied by lightning and thunder. An orange alert has been issued for April 18, especially in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, warning of heavy rainfall, hail, and wind gusts reaching 40-50 km/h.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for lightning and strong winds in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur on April 18, and heavy rain warnings for Lahaul-Spiti and strong wind warnings for Kinnaur. The unstable weather conditions are expected to last until April 20, with the possibility of more storms on April 19 and isolated thunderstorms on April 20.