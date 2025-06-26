'Hindi Not An Enemy But A Friend of All Indian languages,' Says Amit Shah Addressing Language Dispute

New Delhi: Clearing the air around the intensified language dispute going on in the country, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, addressed the issue during his speech at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Official Language Department in New Delhi, on Thursday.

During the speech, Amit Shah urged people to stop being slaves to foreign languages and said that one should own their language with pride. "We should be free from the mentality of slavery, and until a person is not proud of his language. He does not speak his mind in his own language, we cannot be free from the mentality of slavery," said the Union Minister.

Hindi Is Not An Enemy

Reacting to the language dispute seen between the Center and the state in Tamil Nadu, he clarified that Hindi is not a competitor of any Indian language, but a friend of all. Shah said that language is the soul of the nation and it is important to provide respect and prosperity to all Indian languages.

"I believe from my heart that Hindi cannot be the enemy of any Indian language. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages, and Hindi and Indian languages together cannot take our self-esteem program to its ultimate goal. There is no opposition to any language; there should not be opposition to any foreign language, but insistence should be to glorify our language, there should be an insistence to speak our language, and there should be an insistence to think in our language," Shah said in his address.

Indian Languages To Be Used In Government Working

The Union Minister further believes that the translation of Indian languages will help the Government of India in every state and that the administration of the states should be based on Indian languages. He informed several software are being developed for instant translation.

"In the last few decades, language was used as a means to divide India. They could not break it, but a lot of efforts were made. We will ensure that our languages ​​become a powerful medium to unite India. The Official Language Department will work on this. I believe that the foundation being laid under the leadership of PM Modi will build a great India in 2047 and on the path of building a great India, we will develop our Indian languages. We will make them rich, and increase their utility," said Amit Shah.

The Future of Indian Languages Is Bright

Additionally, the Home Minister said, "JEE, NEET, CUET, are now being taken in 13 languages. Earlier you could apply for CAPF constable recruitment only in English or Hindi. We made it flexible and allowed the exam in 13 languages ​​and today I am happy to say that 95% of the candidates are giving the constable exam in their mother tongue. This tells how bright the future of Indian languages ​​is in the coming days."