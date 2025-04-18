Historical Confusion: Hindu Groups Deface Bahadur Shah Zafar’s Portrait at Ghaziabad Station, Mistaking it For Aurangzeb

New Delhi: Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal blackened the painting of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar at the Ghaziabad Railway Station, according to media reports.

A video circulating on social media shows several individuals spraying black paint on the portrait, which is displayed on the station wall as part of cultural decor.

Railways Responds to Incident

Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi Division, Northern Railway, clarified that the painting was not of Aurangzeb, but of Bahadur Shah Zafar. "It is not right to deface any public property, and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Linked to Aurangzeb Tom Protests

The incident appears to be part of ongoing protests against the Aurangzeb tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad). These protests intensified after the recent release of the Marathi film *Chhava*, which is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.