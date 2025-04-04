Hindu Monk Hiranmoy Maharaj Brutally Attacked, Spiritual Leaders Lash Out At 'Bengal Taliban rule'

West Bengal: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across the state, Hindu monk and Bhagavat reciter Hiranmoy Goswami Maharaj was brutally attacked in Dharampur village of Paschim Medinipur district. The monk was strangled and left with severe injuries to his head, neck, waist, back, and shoulders. He has also suffered a deep wound on his throat. The miscreants also chopped off his sacred matted hair. Sources close to the saint alleged that the assault was politically motivated, with suspicions pointing toward individuals linked to ruling TMC .

While doctors have confirmed that Maharaj’s condition is currently stable, they caution that he is still under close observation and ‘not yet out of danger’. He was discharged from the nursing home on Thursday but continues to be under medical supervision.

Who Attacked the Monk and Why?

According to reports, the motive behind the attack may have been retaliation for Maharaj's refusal to adhere to demands of refraining from chanting pro-Hindu slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Hindu Sanatan Dharm Ki Jai,” “Gau Mata Ki Jai,” and “Jai Shri Ram” during his Bhagavat recitations.

‘They want to make Ravan Rajya’

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Hiranmoy Goswami Maharaj shared that this is not the first time, he was attacked before too. “Once in Coochbehar, after a event, 6-7 people attacked me with weapons. Later, in Siliguri, my car was vandalised. They want to kill me, they want to make Ravan Rajya.”

Watch here:

Spiritual Leaders Lashes Out At Mamata Govt

Many spiritual leaders have condemned the incident, calling it an attack not just on a person, but on the fabric of religious freedom and spiritual expression. “We can see the administrative incompetence in West Bengal. Should we call it government’s weakness or a complete conspiracy? It feels like we might have to leave West Bengal and go live somewhere else,” Paramatmananda Maharaj said.

Spiritual leader Brahmavidya Nanda, State Secretary, Sant Committee said, “The attack on renowned saint Hironmoy is highly condemnable. It is clear Bengal is going towards like a Taliban rule. If a saint does not have the freedom of speech, think about the society and people here. I want to ask the administration, police and security forces in West Bengal - who is behind this attack? Where are they getting such power? What is the future of Hindus in West Bengal? Why are the Hindus in West Bengal threatened?

BJP Holds Massive Protest Against Atrocities on Hindus

The BJP launched a massive protest outside Bengal Bhawan in New Delhi against the atrocities on Hindus in the state. Lawyers in large numbers also joined the protest and called out the Mamata Banerjee -led government for repeated attacks on spiritual leaders.