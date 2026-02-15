'Hindu Sentiments Hurt': Congress Leader Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Equating Tipu Sultan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pune: Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has been booked for "hurting the sentiments of Hindus" by equating the bravery of Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The complaint was filed against him on the complain of BJP leader Dhiraj Ghate.

Sapkal made the remark while addressing the controversy over a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed. Sapkal said, “The kind of bravery that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj possessed and the concept of ‘swarajya’ that he introduced…much later, following in that very tradition and taking inspiration from his ideals, Tipu Sultan waged war against the British.”

He added, “In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India. He never allowed any poisonous or communal ideas to sway him. As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

‘Sentiments of Hindus Hurt’: BJP Leader

According to Ghate's complaint, Sapkal's remark could disturb communal harmony. He said, "The case has been registered at Parvati Police Station against Harshwardhan Sapkal for comparing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, he hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe and consider Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God. I don't understand by making such a statement, which hurts the sentiments, what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove?"

Advertisement

The case has been registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

‘My Statement Distorted By BJP’: Sapkal

After a political storm broke out over his remarks, Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP of politicising the issue by distorting his remarks and misrepresenting them.