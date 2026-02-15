'Azadi' Chants at JNU: Kanhaiya Kumar Triggers Fresh Political Storm

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar sparked a controversy by raising ‘azadi’ slogans at a public meeting on the campus of JNU, New Delhi. Videos from the campus showed Kumar playing a duffli and raising slogans along with a huge crowd, who were demanding freedom from Brahmanvad, Islamophobia, Manuwaad and casteism.

The meeting was organised to protest against the JNUSU officials who were suspended for allegedly vandalising the biometric system of the campus library.

Congress has not yet issued any official statement regarding the slogans raised in the presence of Kanhaiya Kumar at the institution.