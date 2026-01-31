'His Company Was Raided By IT Dept In December': K'taka HM Parameshwara Orders Probe in CJ Roy Death Case

Bengaluru: Following the alleged suicide of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that Roy's company had been raided by the Income Tax Department in December 2025 and was given 60 days to file a chargesheet. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the deadline to file the chargesheet was February 4, and Roy had returned from Dubai three days ago. He added that Roy cooperated with the Income Tax officials who visited his office to record his statement.

"His (CJ Roy) company was raided by the IT department in December. They were given 60 days to file a charge sheet. The deadline was set for the February 4 and he arrived from Dubai three days ago. The officials (Income Tax) went to his office to record his statement. He (Roy) responded to that," Parameshwara told reporters.

The Home Minister further stated that Roy went inside his office, saying he would come out in a few minutes. However, when he did not emerge for about 20 minutes, it was found that he had died by "suicide". Parameshwara said an investigation would be conducted into the earlier incident and that he has asked his department to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

"In the meantime, he went to his office and said he would come in a few minutes. When he did not come out for about 20 minutes, it was noticed that he had committed suicide. Apart from this, an investigation should be conducted to find out what happened in the past. I have asked our department to conduct a preliminary investigation," Parameshwara said.

Advertisement

Speaking about his meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara described it as a courtesy visit during which state politics, development, personal and family relations were discussed. "This is a courtesy visit. We discussed some issues related to our relations, family relations, state politics, and development. I have not discussed anything political," Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of CJ Roy will be held at Nature's Luxuri (Confident Cascade Mega Resort & Convention Centre) in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Division, Akshay Machindra Hakay, informed that the incident occurred between 3 and 3:15 pm.

Advertisement

While speaking to ANI, Hakay said, “The incident would have happened around 3-3.15 pm. Prima facie, it appears the death by gunshot...An investigation is underway, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analysed...” CJ Babu, who is the brother of CJ Roy, on Saturday cited an ongoing Income Tax issue as the only known concern, stating Roy had no threats or loans. He added that the family is focused on the cremation process and gathering more information from the office staff.

On Saturday, the wife and son of CJ Roy reached the post-mortem centre at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. His wife, Lina Roy, and son, Rohith Roy, arrived at the hospital mortuary along with Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad. Meanwhile, officials said forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, are investigating the case. Officials said Income Tax raids had been conducted at Roy's premises over the past two days.