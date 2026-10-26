‘His Messages for Humanity Will Forever Serve As Guiding Lights’: PM Modi Extends Greetings on Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, saying that the sage’s “invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as guiding lights” for the people of the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Maharishi Valmiki's teachings would continue to nurture the nation across generations and that his invaluable messages for humanity would forever serve as guiding lights for the people of the country.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been the foundational elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and flourish the nation in every era", he said.

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana.

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Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language.

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