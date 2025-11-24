'Historic and Insightful’: Sindh Leader Hails Rajnath Singh's ‘Sindh Will Always Be Part of India' Remarks

Sindh Leader Hails Rajnath Singh ‘Sindh Will Always Be Part of India' Remarks, Calls it 'Historic and Insightful’ | Image: X/@shafiburfat

New Delhi: Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat has come out in support of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remarks suggesting the possibility of future reunification of Sindh with India, stating that “Sindh will always be part of India; borders can change.”

Calling the comment “historic and insightful”, Burfat said the vision expressed by Singh has sparked renewed optimism among the Sindhi community. “Sindhudesh can join India through a confederal arrangement, and we, the Sindhi nation, support the position expressed by India’s Defence Minister,” he declared.

On Sunday, referring to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani’s book, the defence minister added that Sindhi Hindus of Advani’s generation still reject Sindh’s separation from India.

“Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India,” he stated. Burfat appreciated Singh’s remarks made at an event hosted by the Vishwa Sindhu Foundation, emphasising historical and cultural links that pre-date Partition.

Advertisement

Cultural Disconnect With Pakistan

The JSMM chief reaffirmed that Sindh’s identity has always been fundamentally Indian. “Sindh, from which India derives its name, is the cradle of human civilisation and the birthplace of one of humanity’s oldest cultural identities,” he said.

Rejecting any association with Arab or Turkic roots, he added, “We firmly believe that the people of Sindh have never been historically connected to Arab or Turkic powers based on religion or ideology. Instead, our civilisational, cultural, and historical roots have always been deeply linked with the land of Sapt Sindhudesh, India.”

Advertisement

He further accused Pakistan’s Punjabi-dominated establishment of political oppression and resource exploitation. “Sindh’s rivers, coastal regions, and millions of acres of land have been occupied by Punjabi imperial interests. Economic resources are being plundered, and demographic engineering is being imposed,” he alleged, adding that Sindhudesh freedom activists face brutal repression and state violence.

Pakistan Hits Back, Calls Remark ‘Delusional and Revisionist’

In a sharp response, Pakistan condemned Rajnath Singh’s statement, calling it “delusional and dangerously revisionist”.

The Pakistani government said the remarks reflect an “expansionist Hindutva mindset” violating international law and the sovereignty of recognised borders. Islamabad warned that such rhetoric threatens regional peace and stability.

The statement urged India to focus on protecting its own minorities and addressing internal conflicts, including unrest in the northeast. It also called on New Delhi to take meaningful steps towards resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per UN Security Council resolutions.

Reaffirming its stance, Pakistan stated it remains committed to peaceful resolution based on established legal norms but will “firmly safeguard its security, national independence and sovereignty”.

How Sindh was separated from India

When India and Pakistan were divided in 1947, the 200,000 square kilometre historic Sindh region, which included the Thar Desert, became a part of Pakistan. Sindh's wealth was transformed into poverty and bloodshed by the partition, which was more than just a creation of borders. It also caused widespread migration and instability.