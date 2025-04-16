Historic First Commercial Flight From Mumbai Lands at Amravati Airport: Check Timings, Ticket Price, Schedule

This is a historic day for Amravati as its newly redeveloped Belora Airport welcomed the first-ever commercial flight under India’s UDAN scheme.

The inaugural Alliance Air flight from Mumbai to Amravati touched down, officially putting the city on the aviation map and opening new doors for development across Maharashtra 's Vidarbha region.

Taking off at 11:30 AM from Mumbai, the 72-seater aircraft made a 690 km journey to Amravati in just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

With fares reportedly starting from Rs 2,100, Alliance Air will run its regular services between Amravati and Mumbai three days a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Flights from Mumbai will depart at 2:30 PM and arrive in Amravati at 4:20 PM. The return flights will leave Amravati at 4:50 PM, reaching Mumbai by 6:35 PM.

Strategically located just 15 km south of Amravati city, the airport is spread over 411 hectares. It boasts a 1,850-meter runway, space for ATR-72 and CRJ-200 aircraft, and a passenger terminal capable of handling 200 people at peak hours.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, called it a ‘historic day’ and celebrated the moment. "Regional connectivity becomes reality — unlocking new horizons of growth, opportunity, and transformation!" he wrote on X.

Look at a Few Pictures From Inside the Airport