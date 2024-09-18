sb.scorecardresearch
  History-Sheeter Wanted in Over 40 Cases, Gangster Kakkathope Killed in Police Encounter in Chennai

Published 10:37 IST, September 18th 2024

History-Sheeter Wanted in Over 40 Cases, Gangster Kakkathope Killed in Police Encounter in Chennai

The 40-year-old gangster, Balaji, alias 'Kakkathope,' was wanted by both criminals and the police for several serious offenses, including extortion and murder.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
