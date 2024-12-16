HM Amit Shah Applauds Chhattisgarh Government on Action Against Naxalites

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday applauded the Chhattisgarh government on their action against the Naxalites.

Addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur Shah said, "In the past year, a large number of Naxalites have been killed. Under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh government, commendable action has been taken against Naxalites in the state with a very good strategy. We will eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026..."

Further, the Union Minister said that the central government in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government would extend support to the families affected by Naxalism.

"The central government, in collaboration with the state government, will extend support to the families affected by Naxalism...I urge everyone to extend their support to the campaign of the central and state governments to end Naxalism..." the Union Minister further said.

On Sunday, the minister had stated that around 9,000 Naxals had surrendered in the Northeast between 2019 and 2024 alongside numerous youths from Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra who have also laid down their arms.

During his interaction with surrendered Naxals in Jagdalpur, Shah emphasised the Union Government's initiatives to reintegrate former insurgents into society.

He noted that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him as Home Minister in 2019, a key priority was addressing the violence that had hindered development across large parts of India, including Naxal-affected regions.

He explained that the government implemented policies to facilitate the reintegration of those willing to abandon violence, offering them a pathway back to mainstream society. Shah added that the government had developed a comprehensive plan to support surrendered individuals and those impacted by Naxal violence.