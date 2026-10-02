Hockey Legend Pargat Singh Appointed Punjab Congress Chief Replacing Raja Warring Ahead Of 2027 Polls
Congress appointed hockey legend and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with immediate effect ahead of early 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chandigarh: Congress on Friday appointed hockey legend and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with immediate effect ahead of early 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
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