Holi Crackdown: FSSAI Seizes 1,400 Kg Adulterated Khoya in Jhansi, Contaminated Paneer on Yamuna Expressway
Ahead of Holi, FSSAI seized and destroyed 400 kg of expired food items in Rajasthan's Salumbar and 1,400 kg of starch-adulterated khoya worth ₹3.5 lakh in Jhansi, with samples sent for testing and legal action to follow under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
New Delhi: With increased demand for dairy products and sweets during Holi, food safety teams have stepped up inspections and raids to curb adulteration.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted raids in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering contaminated products including ghee, oil, khoya and paneer.
400 Kg Expired Food Items Destroyed
In Rajasthan’s Salumbar district, strict enforcement action was carried out ahead of the festive season.
According to FSSAI, approximately 400 kg of expired and contaminated food items, including ghee, oil, tea leaves and spices, were seized and destroyed in the interest of public health.
Officials said samples from several shops have been sent for laboratory testing. Action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, they confirmed.
1,400 Kg Adulterated Khoya Seized
In Jhansi, a late-night raid was also conducted, which led to the seizure of 1,400 kg of adulterated khoya.
According to officials, mobile lab testing confirmed the presence of starch adulteration and fungus in the consignment. Following confirmation of contamination, goods worth approximately ₹3.5 lakh were destroyed on the spot.
Authorities stated that the action was taken to prevent the sale of unsafe products during the festive period.
Adulterated Paneer Seized
In another operation, the Food Safety and Drug Administration team conducted a raid late at night at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway.
A consignment of adulterated paneer being transported from Agra for supply was intercepted. Officials collected samples for testing.
In the interest of public safety and health, the seized paneer was destroyed. A video shared by authorities showed officials discarding a large quantity of the adulterated product at a landfill.
