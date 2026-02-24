Holi Nears, Airfares Suddenly Skyrocket Despite Supreme Court Rap Amid Aviation Turmoil

New Delhi: With Holi around the corner, passengers hoping to travel home are once again staring at airfares that have shot up to punishing levels. On several domestic routes, one-way tickets for the weekend of February 28 are selling for close to Rs 20,000 and in some cases nearly double or triple the price of journeys scheduled just weeks later.

This annual spike has become a familiar story. Airlines cite “dynamic pricing” to justify the sudden surge, but critics argue it amounts to opportunistic fare hikes during festivals when demand is unavoidable. For many families and migrant workers, the choice is stark- pay exorbitant fares or miss the chance to celebrate with loved ones.

Supreme Court’s Earlier Concerns

The Supreme Court has already flagged this issue recently, calling the practice of steep festive surcharges “a very serious concern.” In hearings on a public interest litigation, the Court asked the Centre to explain what steps were being taken to regulate fares and ensure transparency. Petitioners argued that air travel has become an essential service, yet arbitrary pricing is pushing it out of reach for ordinary citizens. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in March.

Aviation Sector Under Pressure

The sudden rise in Holi airfares comes at a time when India’s aviation industry is already struggling with repeated problems. Since late 2025, passengers have faced long delays and cancellations caused by software glitches, crew shortages, and technical faults in aircraft. IndiGo, for instance, had to cancel or delay more than 500 flights in December because of pilot and staff issues. A parliamentary report has also revealed that nearly 70% of Air India’s planes suffer from recurring defects. On top of this, severe winter fog in Delhi and northern India disrupted schedules for days, leaving travellers stranded. Flyers have complained of waiting 12 to 24 hours with little communication from airlines, while system failures at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai have added to the chaos.

Advertisement

A Recurring Festive Pattern

The Holi surge mirrors what happens during Diwali, Chhath, and Durga Puja, when fares rise five to six times the normal rate. Tickets that cost Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in off-peak periods can touch Rs 30,000 during festivals. Airlines argue that dynamic pricing is standard practice worldwide, but passengers say it exploits cultural obligations and family ties.

What Lies Ahead

With schools closing for spring break and Holi celebrations drawing near, demand will remain high. The Supreme Court’s earlier intervention has raised hopes that binding rules on surcharges, baggage fees, and refund policies may finally be considered. For now, however, travellers must brace for another costly festive season - a reminder that India’s aviation sector is struggling not just with reliability, but with affordability too.