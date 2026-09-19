Home Guard Seen Assaulting Woman At Hafeezpet Railway Station In Viral Video in Telangana; DGP Orders Inquiry

A video of a Home Guard beating a woman and dragging her by her hair outside Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media.

According to the South Central Railway, an inquiry was conducted into the incident reported at Hafeezpet Railway Station. The personnel seen in the video was identified as a Home Guard of the Telangana State Police deployed on duty at the station. He has been repatriated to the Telangana State Police department for necessary disciplinary action.