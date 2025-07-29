'I Can Never Forget That Scene' – HM Amit Shah's Emotional Lok Sabha Account Of Pahalgam Widow, Assures Justice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered an emotional address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor, recounting his meeting with a young widow of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shah recalled, “Soon after the Pahalgam attack, I met the affected families. I saw standing before me a woman who had been widowed just six days after her wedding—I can never forget that scene.”

He assured the House and the victims' families that justice had been delivered. "I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and yesterday our security forces killed those who committed the killings," he said.

Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah Fires Back on Opposition

Operation Mahadev and Retaliation After Pahalgam Attack

Amit Shah hailed Operation Mahadev, a joint operation by the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, in which three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack were killed. "In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," he announced.

The attack had left 26 civilians dead, prompting India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Forensic Confirmation and Detentions

Shah explained that forensic reports confirmed the terrorists’ involvement: “The rifles seized matched with the FSL reports from the Pahalgam attack. Further tests in Chandigarh confirmed this.”

He also said those who sheltered or fed the terrorists had been arrested or detained.

Parliamentary Debate Continues