Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Kathua Amid Anti-Terror Operations, Security Review of J&K on April 8

Updated April 3rd 2025, 10:24 IST
Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kathua during his three-day visit starting April 6. Shah will receive a first-hand assessment of the security situation from ground commanders in Kathua and will also visit forward areas along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.
As part of his visit, the Home Minister will chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on April 8, focusing on the overall security scenario in J&K. Additionally, Shah will meet BJP legislators in Jammu to discuss political and organizational matters.
His visit comes at a crucial time when security forces are intensifying counter-terror operations in Kathua and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Four J&K Police personnel, including Head Constable Jagbir Singh, SgCt Balwinder Singh, SgCt Jaswant Singh and SgCt Tariq Ahmad, made the supreme sacrifice while two Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish have been killed in the encounter in Suffain village of Rajbagh.
Police had three encounters with group of Jaish E Mohammand, which is believed to have infiltrated recently, in Kathua district starting 23 March when group was seen by a couple in Sanyal village of Hiranagar and trapped by small party of J&K Police but managed to escape taking advantage of darkness leaving behind cache of Arms and ammunition. The second encounter took place on 27 March in Sanyal village,e where two terrorists were killed while four cops made supreme sacrifice; the third encounter took place in Panjtirthi area of Billawar on 31 March when the Jaish group was ambushed by the CRPF and J&K Police.
Published April 3rd 2025, 10:24 IST