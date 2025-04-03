Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Kathua Amid Anti-Terror Operations, Security Review of J&K on April 8

Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kathua during his three-day visit starting April 6. Shah will receive a first-hand assessment of the security situation from ground commanders in Kathua and will also visit forward areas along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

As part of his visit, the Home Minister will chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on April 8, focusing on the overall security scenario in J&K. Additionally, Shah will meet BJP legislators in Jammu to discuss political and organizational matters.

His visit comes at a crucial time when security forces are intensifying counter-terror operations in Kathua and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Four J&K Police personnel, including Head Constable Jagbir Singh, SgCt Balwinder Singh, SgCt Jaswant Singh and SgCt Tariq Ahmad, made the supreme sacrifice while two Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish have been killed in the encounter in Suffain village of Rajbagh.