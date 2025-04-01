Spectacular Video: Vande Bharat Glides Over World's Highest Rail Bridge in Thrilling Trial Run on Jammu-Srinagar Route

In a major milestone, Indian Railways conducted the first trial run of the Vande Bharat Express on the Jammu-Srinagar route on January 25th. The train crossed two engineering wonders the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

The Vande Bharat train set to operate on this route is specially designed to handle extreme weather conditions. It is equipped with anti-freezing features that ensure smooth operations even in temperatures as low as -20°C. To ensure year-round connectivity, a snow removal train will precede both passenger and freight trains.

The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is uniquely suited for extreme cold conditions. It comes with heated windshields, advanced heating systems, and specially designed bio-toilets. Additionally, the train features heated water tanks and pipelines, each fitted with 900kW heating elements and silicone heating pads to prevent freezing. These features make the train capable of operating seamlessly in sub-zero temperatures, ensuring reliability and comfort in the Valley's challenging climate.

This new service is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, boosting tourism and providing a more convenient travel experience.

The Jammu-Kashmir rail link is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, also known as the Kashmir line, which was approved in the 1994-95 period. The first three phases of the project were completed by 2014, enabling train services between Baramulla and Banihal in the Kashmir valley, and between Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra in the Jammu region.

However, the Banihal-Katra Section, spanning 111 kilometers, presented the greatest challenge due to geological factors. In February 2024, a 48-kilometer stretch from Banihal to Sangaldan was inaugurated, followed by the 46-kilometer Sangaldan-Reasi section, which received CRS approval on July 1, 2024. The final segment, from Katra to Reasi, has recently received CRS approval.