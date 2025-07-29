Home Minister Amit Shah Unleashes "Sledgehammer" on Congress, Blames Nehru-Gandhi Legacy for Aksai Chin and China Policies

Updated 29 July 2025 at 13:35 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering, historically-loaded attack against the Congress party during his address in the Lok Sabha.
Framing his speech as a correction of decades of foreign policy missteps, Shah directly held former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress leadership responsible for the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India’s exclusion from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and the continued territorial standoff with China in Aksai Chin.
"Pakistan is Congress’s Mistake"
“Pakistan is Congress’s mistake. If they had not accepted partition, there would have been no Pakistan today,” Shah declared. He went on to say, “If PoK exists today, it is due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s ceasefire. The blame lies with Nehru.” Referring to the 1948 India-Pakistan conflict, Shah said Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to retake all of Kashmir when Nehru declared a unilateral ceasefire, effectively allowing Pakistan to retain territory.
Indus Waters Treaty and 1971 Missed Opportunity
Shah added that India’s strategic leverage over Pakistan was further weakened by the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Congress of giving away “80% of the water to Pakistan.” He also lambasted the Congress for not reclaiming PoK after India’s resounding military victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. “We had 93,000 Pakistani POWs — 42% of their army — and yet we didn’t ask for PoK,” he said.
Nehru's Role in UNSC Seat Loss and China Relations
The Home Minister didn't stop at Pakistan. Shah squarely blamed Nehru for India not having a permanent seat at the UNSC. “It was Nehru’s decision that cost us the UN Security Council seat,” he said. Targeting the Congress’s alleged soft corner for China, Shah recalled that “when our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador.” He called it a “three-generation love for China — from Nehru to Sonia to Rahul.”
On Operation Sindoor and the Opposition's Demand for Proof
Shah defended the recent Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory strike on terror infrastructure in PoK after the Pahalgam attack, criticising the Opposition for demanding proof. “Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence,” Shah said.
He also slammed former Home Minister P. Chidambaram: “I was pained yesterday when Chidambaram questioned the proof that the Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan. What is he trying to say? Whom does he want to save?”
Congress Accused of Silence on Terror
Comparing the Modi and Manmohan Singh eras, Shah said, “It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government — that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly. We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress government.”
Operation Sindoor and Mahadev: India's Twin Counter-Terror Strikes
Shah highlighted two recent operations—Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev—carried out by Indian forces in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam.
"Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack," Shah said in Parliament.
He confirmed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives—Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan, and Jibran—were eliminated in Operation Mahadev, a joint action by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The trio were classified as A-category terrorists responsible for the killings of civilians in the Baisaran Valley.
