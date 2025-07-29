'Unlike Manmohan Era, We Didn't Stay Silent on Terror': Amit Shah Slams Congress, Defends Operation Sindoor

In a fiery address to Parliament on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly the Congress party, accusing it of weakening India's national security stance and questioning its commitment to fighting terrorism.



Shah drew a sharp contrast between the current Modi-led government's aggressive response to terrorism and what he described as the passive approach of the former UPA regime under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.





'Congress Questioning India, Not Pakistan'

Targeting the Congress for seeking evidence of India's cross-border strike, Shah said, “Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India has attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence. It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly.”



He criticised former Home Minister P Chidambaram for questioning whether the Pahalgam terrorists had links to Pakistan. "What is Chidambaram trying to say? Whom does he want to save? What will you gain by saving Pakistan?" he asked.





Shah also took aim at India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, holding him responsible for the continuing dispute over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



“In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back PoK, but then PM Nehru declared a unilateral ceasefire,” Shah said. “If PoK exists today with a separate identity, it is because of Nehru’s decision to halt the war.”



Operation Sindoor and Mahadev: India's Twin Counter-Terror Strikes

Shah highlighted two recent operations—Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev—carried out by Indian forces in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack," Shah said in Parliament.



He confirmed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives—Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan, and Jibran—were eliminated in Operation Mahadev, a joint action by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The trio were classified as A-category terrorists responsible for the killings of civilians in the Baisaran Valley.



