Home Ministry Asks States to Envoke 'Emergency Powers' to Crush Pakistan's Misadventures. What It Means

Updated May 9th 2025, 16:08 IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union Territories to invoke emergency powers under the Civil Defence Rules,1968. This move allow authorities to take quick and strict actions without waiting for regular procedures to prevent or respond to hostile attack amid the rising tensions with Pakistan.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the advisory was sent to chief secretaries and administrators across the country. The order is part of the government’s broader strategy to protect key locations and prevent any damage in case of further escalation. Civil Defence Act aims to protect people, property, and places against hostile attacks, whether from air, land, sea, or other sources.
When the MHA directs states and Union Territories to invoke emergency powers under the Civil Defence Rules, it implies the following actions and implications:
Temporary and Specific: These powers are invoked for a specific purpose and duration, tailored to the nature of the emergency.
Limited Scope Compared to Constitutional Emergencies: Unlike a National Emergency under Article 352 or President’s Rule under Article 356, civil defence powers are narrower, focusing on public safety and disaster response rather than suspending fundamental rights or altering governance structures.
The alert comes after Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting several Indian cities and military posts in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Cities like Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Bhuj were reportedly on the radar. These attacks came in response to India’s recent cross-border operation—codenamed Operation Sindoor—carried out on May 7. Indian forces had struck multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Indian air defence systems, including the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra and the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid, managed to intercept most of the incoming threats. Officials are still recovering parts of drones and missiles that were shot down.
This latest move by the Home Ministry signals that the government is taking no chances and wants states to be fully prepared to deal with any emergency.
Published May 9th 2025, 15:32 IST