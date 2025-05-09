Home Ministry Asks States to Envoke 'Emergency Powers' to Crush Pakistan's Misadventures. What It Means

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union Territories to invoke emergency powers under the Civil Defence Rules,1968. This move allow authorities to take quick and strict actions without waiting for regular procedures to prevent or respond to hostile attack amid the rising tensions with Pakistan.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the advisory was sent to chief secretaries and administrators across the country. The order is part of the government’s broader strategy to protect key locations and prevent any damage in case of further escalation. Civil Defence Act aims to protect people, property, and places against hostile attacks, whether from air, land, sea, or other sources.

What Invoking Emergency Powers Means

When the MHA directs states and Union Territories to invoke emergency powers under the Civil Defence Rules, it implies the following actions and implications:

Activation of Civil Defence Mechanisms

State governments and Union Territory administrations are instructed to activate civil defence organizations, which include trained volunteers, wardens, and other personnel responsible for emergency response.

These organizations may be tasked with activities like setting up emergency shelters, conducting rescue operations, providing first aid, and maintaining public order.

Enhanced Authority for Precautionary Measures

Authorities can issue directives to implement precautionary measures, such as evacuation plans, blackout protocols, or the stockpiling of essential supplies, to prepare for potential threats.

They may requisition resources, including vehicles, equipment, or private property, for civil defence purposes (subject to the provisions of the Act).

Coordination and Resource Mobilization

The invocation allows for better coordination between central, state, and local authorities to ensure a unified response to the emergency.

Civil defence funds and resources can be mobilized quickly to support preparedness and response efforts.

Public Safety and Awareness

Authorities may enforce measures to protect citizens, such as disseminating warnings, organising drills, or restricting movement in vulnerable areas.

Public awareness campaigns may be intensified to educate citizens about civil defence protocols.

Key Features of Emergency Powers

Temporary and Specific: These powers are invoked for a specific purpose and duration, tailored to the nature of the emergency.

Limited Scope Compared to Constitutional Emergencies: Unlike a National Emergency under Article 352 or President’s Rule under Article 356, civil defence powers are narrower, focusing on public safety and disaster response rather than suspending fundamental rights or altering governance structures.

The alert comes after Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting several Indian cities and military posts in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Cities like Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Bhuj were reportedly on the radar. These attacks came in response to India’s recent cross-border operation—codenamed Operation Sindoor—carried out on May 7. Indian forces had struck multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian air defence systems, including the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra and the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid, managed to intercept most of the incoming threats. Officials are still recovering parts of drones and missiles that were shot down.