Home Ministry Pulls 150 Paramilitary Companies from J&K for Poll Duty, West Bengal Gets Priority

Srinagar: Union Home Ministry has ordered the temporary withdrawal of nearly 150 paramilitary companies from Jammu and Kashmir to bolster deployment in poll-bound states, with West Bengal identified as the most sensitive.

Sources suggest that units of the CRPF, BSF, and SSB are being moved out in phases from both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, while the hilly belts of Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch remain untouched.

On the contrary, their paramilitary presence is being reinforced as anti-terror operations intensify with the melting snow opening mountain routes.

"To plug the gap left behind, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Armed Police, and Indian Reserve Police are redeploying internal resources to maintain ground strength," sources said.

Advertisement

Authorities have assured that the withdrawn companies will return once the election cycle concludes, ensuring readiness for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The decision follows multiple reviews by intelligence and security agencies, which identified low-risk zones suitable for temporary withdrawal.

Advertisement

Officials said the first phase has already been completed, and the remaining two will wrap up within a week, stressing that only areas with minimal threat have seen a reduction.

Assembly elections are scheduled across Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting to take place on May 4.

Sources revealed that the redeployed Central Armed Police Forces will be concentrated in West Bengal, given its volatile political climate.

Meanwhile, reports suggest terrorists may be shifting across the Pir Panjal ranges, moving between the higher reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch.

These serve as key infiltration routes for terrorists crossing from across the Line of Control or International Border, exploiting thick jungles, steep terrain, caves, and harsh weather for hideouts and movement toward the Kashmir Valley.

In early 2026, the Army’s White Knight Corps, J&K Police, and CRPF launched Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar’s Chatroo belt and Kathua’s Billawar area.

Multiple encounters resulted in the neutralization of several Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including commander Usmaan alias Abu Maviya in Kathua and at least three more in Kishtwar, with arms like AK-47s recovered.

Hideouts were destroyed amid challenging snow-bound terrain, and large-scale searches continue across high-altitude zones to curb infiltration facilitated by overground workers.