Anmol Bishnoi To Stay in Tihar Jail As Home Ministry Bars Gangster's Custody for One Year

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry, in a major security clampdown, issued a directive today (December 12, 2025) preventing any state police or investigative agency from placing notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi in physical custody.

The order, issued under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), will remain in effect for the next 12 months, according to NIA sources. As per the order which was taken as a security measure, no state police can undertake Bishnoi's custody and all agencies requiring the gangster's interrogation must conduct it exclusively inside Tihar Jail.

The move comes in amid heightened security concerns linked to Bishnoi’s criminal network and potential threats during transit or custody transfers.

The order mirrors a similar restriction which was imposed on his brother Lawrence Bishnoi. This move by MHA ensures Anmol remains anchored in Tihar Jail- Asia's most fortified prison- and will face multiple trials without any risk of transit.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

One of India’s most wanted fugitives and the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol, was brought to New Delhi on November 19, 2025 following his deportation from the United States and was taken on remand of 11 days by NIA.

Hailing from Fazilka in Punjab, Anmol faces at least 31 criminal cases across the country, including charges linked to the alleged conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala murder and firing outside Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

After fleeing India in 2022, Anmol, who was carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh, was arrested by the NIA in November following his deportation from the United States.

Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

US on deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest

The US on November 25, 2025 made the first comment after deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and appreciated the ongoing partnership with India’s security agencies.

US embassy in India in a post on X said, “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India’s security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable.”

Anmol Bishnoi Fears Being Killed

Brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol had filed a protection application in November , citing "apprehension of being targeted and killed" by a Pakistani gangster, Shehzad Bhatti, allegedly due to his recent posts on social media.