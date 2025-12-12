Updated 12 December 2025 at 18:31 IST
'Zubeen Garg Death Case To Be Transferred To Central Agency By December End': Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the death case of singer Zubeen Garg will be transferred to central agency by the end of the month. Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19.
- India News
- 2 min read
Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that the death case of singer Zubeen Garg will be transferred to central agency by the end of the month. He added that he will approach the Gauhati High Court to seek a fast track hearing of the case.
This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) named four people under murder charges. Notably, Garg's cousin Sandipon has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The Chief Minister stated that the chargesheet had been filed “meticulously". “We hope that court will give us justice. Our next two steps will be to approach Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court for a fast track court and appointment of a special prosecutor.”
“By the end of this month or beginning of next month we will share some documents…and transfer the case to the central investigation agency,” he added. The CM further said, “The Assam government has done a great job but now we believe that central government can do justice to Zubeen Garg.”
Advertisement
Noting that a prolonged investigation has been held in the case, the CM said, “Now it is over to the court. We believe in the judiciary of India, they will provide us justice.”
Expressing confidence on securing conviction, the Chief Minister said that the motive and criminal conspiracy in the case has been clearly tracked in the chargesheet.
Advertisement
Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. The singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival organised under the aegis of the Indian High Commission in Singapore by Shyamkanu Mahanta. Following his death, the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate the reason.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 18:23 IST