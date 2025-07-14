Home Ministry Writes to States, UTs Over Rise Of Radicalisation In Prisons, Issues Guidelines To Address Issue

Home Ministry writes to states and UTs over radicalisation in prisons, issues guidelines | Image: ANI

Amid growing concerns over rising cases of radicalisation in prisons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to all states and union territories. These guidelines aim to identify, monitor, and rehabilitate radicalised individuals within correctional facilities.

The Home Ministry has urged states and union territories to incorporate these directives into their prison management practices to address the issue of radicalisation in a "structured," "effective," and "proactive" manner.

The ministry acted on the matter after assessing the serious challenges posed by the increasing incidence of radicalisation in the country’s prisons.

“Radicalisation in prisons is becoming an increasingly critical challenge in the global context and is often found to be a precursor to several criminal activities,” the MHA’s letter stated.

According to the guidelines, prisoners will be regularly screened and monitored, with heightened surveillance on individuals involved in suspicious activities or those deemed at risk.

The ministry noted that the risk of radicalisation often stems from social isolation and lack of oversight within prisons. The letter pointed out that in some instances, radicalised inmates have even planned attacks against prison staff and fellow inmates.

The screening process will also include assessments of inmates’ mental health, social background, and overall well-being. Strong emphasis will be placed on counselling, education, and rehabilitation programmes to prevent the spread of radical ideologies.

Instructions have also been issued to develop a follow-up monitoring system to ensure the reintegration of former inmates into society after their release.

The ministry believes that extremist mindsets can be transformed through corrective measures and practical rehabilitation efforts.

In its letter, the MHA outlined seven key strategies to counter radicalisation in prisons:

1. Identification and Risk Assessment

2. Segregation and Monitoring

3. Rehabilitation Programmes

4. Staff Sensitisation and Training

5. Family Engagement

6. Data Collection and Research

7. Post-Release Reintegration