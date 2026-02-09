Tears And Relief: 47 Stranded Indian Migrants From Saudi Touch Down In Mumbai, Remaining 100 To Reach In Next Batch

New Delhi: In a poignant display of relief and national solidarity, at least 47 Indian migrants who had been reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia, finally arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) today.

Facing severe hardship after months without salaries, adequate food, or clear pathways to return home, the touch-down in Mumbai for many marks the end of a nightmare characterized by unpaid wages, confiscated passports, and months of legal uncertainty in foreign lands.

The returnees, appearing weary but visibly moved, were greeted by family members and government officials.

Following the arrival of the first 14 returnees yesterday, a second batch of 100 stranded migrants is scheduled to reach Mumbai by February 10.

Advertisement

The workers, primarily employed in the construction and labour sectors, had earlier appealed to the Indian government and embassy authorities for urgent intervention and repatriation.

What did they claim?

The labourers claim their employer has failed to pay wages for an extended period, leaving them in precarious living conditions with limited access to basic necessities.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that some workers are struggling with health issues and lack funds even for essential medicines or daily sustenance. Such incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Indian blue-collar workers in Gulf countries, where issues like wage theft, passport confiscation, and restricted mobility continue to surface despite labour reforms.

This latest homecoming is part of a broader, intensified effort by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to repatriate citizens caught in shifting geopolitical tensions and labor disputes across the globe.

The Voices of the Returnees

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, one worler, when asked about the role of the Indian authorities, the returnees were unanimous in their gratitude.

One migrant, overcome with emotion, stated, "This is all thanks to the contribution of the Government of India. Who else would listen to us if not them? The government negotiates with everyone on our behalf; this return is entirely due to the government’s kindness and efforts."

A Tale of Survival

Another returnees described a harrowing experience where they were treated like pawns. One worker shared the timeline of their ordeal stating, "The situation was very bad. We didn't even have money for food. The company just kept tossing us around and making us dance to their tunes. He originally went there on October 20th, but by November 1st, we were just sitting there idle with no work and no pay. We had been stuck in that limbo ever since."

Backdrop of broader trends

This case comes against the backdrop of broader trends in 2025, when Saudi Arabia deported over 10,800 Indian nationals, the highest number globally, primarily due to visa overstays, permit violations, and tightened immigration enforcement.