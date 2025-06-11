Honeymoon Murder Case: What Raja’s Friend Said When Sonam’s Brother Demanded Death Penalty For His Sister

Indore: As new details emerge in the honeymoon murder case involving Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, testimonies from the victim’s family and friends are coming to light, adding fresh angles to the investigation.

Speaking to Republic, Raja's close friend Akash revealed that Sonam's brother, Govind, was completely unaware that his sister could commit such a heinous act as murdering her husband.

When asked about Govind's demand for the death penalty for his sister, Akash said, “Govind is a very straightforward and simple person. If he is saying this, he might doubt that Sonam committed the crime. He is saying that Sonam should definitely be hanged if she is found guilty of Raja’s murder.”

Supporting Govind’s stance, Akash added, “I will also demand the same punishment for Sonam.”

When asked about Govind breaking down and expressing regret over the incident, Akash said, “Govind became emotional thinking about the pain Raja’s mother is going through after losing her son. He had no idea that Sonam could do something like this.”

Sonam's brother refutes reports of her relationship with co-accused Raj

Speaking to media, Govind clarified that Raj, his sister’s alleged lover and a co-accused in the case, is actually a family friend to whom Sonam used to tie rakhi, dismissing reports of a relationship between them.

He further stated that Raj used to work for him, refuting claims that Raj used to work under Sonam, and emphasized that Raj was not Sonam’s lover.

Revealing more into this case, Govind said that Raja and Sonam's marriage was not rushed, and all arrangements were made according to the mahurat (auspicious timing).

In another revelation, Govind mentioned that he had video-called Sonam when he sensed something was wrong and noted that her voice seemed unfamiliar during the call.

Raja's mother has also expressed disbelief over Sonam’s alleged role in her son’s murder.