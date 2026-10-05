'Honoured and Blessed, Because This Is a Massive Responsibility': BJP Rajya Sabha Nominee Koel Mallick

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from West Bengal, as she officially joined the party on Monday.

Reacting to her nomination, Mallick expressed gratitude to the BJP top leadership and state leaders, describing the Upper House nomination as a "massive responsibility" and a significant platform to serve the public. Addressing the media, Mallick said, “Well, first of all, I would like to say that being able to become a member of the Upper House, today I truly feel honoured and blessed, because this is a massive responsibility. Serving and working for the welfare of the people of the country is a duty we always fulfil—we fulfil it as human beings. And quite naturally, when you get a place, a platform, that ability [to serve] increases significantly. So, having received that opportunity, I am very delighted today.”

"Along with that, I would like to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, because they are the ones who selected me in this manner," she added. Speaking on her priorities, Mallick emphasised the need for accelerated development in West Bengal and flagged the issue of educated youth migrating outside the state in search of opportunities.

"The way developmental work has commenced in Bengal over the last few months, seeing that, as the people of West Bengal, we are very happy. I believe everyone wants the development of the state; that is what feels ultimate to us, that is what is needed the most. Let a lot more work come in," she said.

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Highlighting the concern of talent migration, the actor-turned-politician remarked, “When children from our state study exceptionally well, yet everyone moves outside and leads their lives outside, you wonder, 'Why aren't they doing it here? Had they been here, so much more progress could have taken place.'”

Explaining that the legislative politics would offer her an avenue to address governance gaps that ordinary citizens often observe, she added, “Politics is a platform where, earlier, perhaps reading the newspaper, we could only sigh and express regret, but coming here, I feel that if I can contribute something in any way to that space, only then will I consider myself truly blessed.”

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When asked if she views her past association with the Trinamool Congress as a "wrong decision," Koel Mallick replied that every political party strives to work for the people in its own way. She does not wish to belittle any political party or individual. However, she feels extremely proud and fortunate to be associated with the BJP now and aspires to participate in the work of public development on a much larger scale.

Koel Mallick emphasised that serving the people and upholding humanity are paramount to her. Her primary objective in entering politics is to bring about positive changes in people's lives. She believes her life will be truly meaningful if she can effect even a small, positive change in people's lives through her own efforts.

Koel Mallick also expressed an interest in working for the development of West Bengal's film industry, should the opportunity arise in the Rajya Sabha. She noted that there is no limit to serving the people; opportunities to work for public welfare exist in every field. She holds a deep emotional attachment to West Bengal's film industry and intends to work towards its development in the future.

Following her induction into the BJP, Koel Mallick stated that her main goal is to work to the best of her ability for the welfare of the people, the development of Bengal, and the good of the nation. Meanwhile, Mallick has arrived at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to formally file her nomination papers for the Upper House seat.

Earlier, the Election Commission announced the schedule for biennial elections and a by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, along with biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh from Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

According to an official notification issued by the ECI, biennial elections will be conducted for 11 Rajya Sabha seats, comprising 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, which will fall vacant in November upon the retirement of sitting members. Simultaneously, a by-election will be conducted for a single casual vacancy in the Upper House from West Bengal, which arose following the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik.

The last date for filing nominations has been fixed for October 6. Following the scrutiny of papers on October 7, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be October 9. Polling will take place on October 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and votes will be counted on the same day.