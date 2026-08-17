'Hope Dialogue Will Yield Positive Outcome:: Devendra Nath Mahto Ahead of Fresh Talks Between Jharkhand Protesters, Govt

Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who completed 15 days of hunger strike of alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), on Sunday called for permanent reforms in the education system to ensure that future generations do not face similar hardships.

In a post on X, Mahto said the government had called for talks on Monday and expressed hope that the dialogue would lead to a positive outcome.

"On the 15th day of the hunger strike, the situation is extremely critical and in its final phase. Yesterday, the government called for talks. We hope that this dialogue will yield a positive outcome and bring about such reforms in the education system that the coming generations will not have to endure the pain, struggle, and hardship that many young people are facing today", he said on X.

He further added, "We want education to be such that no student has to struggle so much for their rights. There should be a permanent reform in the education system, the benefits of which will be passed down from generation to generation".

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Earlier, on Sunday, the protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants entered its 23rd day, with student leaders announcing a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks.

The students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday.

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After meeting the protesting students, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said the administration had invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government.

"We came here to meet the students and see if they are doing fine. We come here every day," Kumar told reporters.

"A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting.

The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present. The discussion tomorrow at the State Guest House will be with the ministers. We have come to extend this invitation," he added.

While speaking to reporters, student leader Ravindra Paswan said the students would attend the talks but questioned whether the government was serious about addressing their demands.