'Hope It Restores Peace-Stability’: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Peace Understanding, Calls For Free Navigation And Commerce

PM Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, saying India hopes the agreement will help restore peace and stability in the region after months of violence and economic disruption.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the conflict had caused serious economic disruptions across the world and resulted in the loss of lives in several countries.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," the Prime Minister wrote.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the understanding would contribute to lasting peace in the region and safeguard key international trade routes. "India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that India looks forward to further discussions on unresolved issues leading to a sustainable and comprehensive agreement between the two sides.

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"We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's response came after the United States and Iran announced that a deal aimed at ending months of conflict in West Asia will be signed at geneva on June 19. The proposed agreement is expected to pave the way for the reopening of key maritime route - the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies and international trade.

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