Horrific Jodhpur Accident: 15 Killed As Tempo Traveller Full of People Crashes Into Tractor Trailer

Jodhpur: In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jopdhpur, at least 15 people were killed and three people were injured after a tempo traveller full of people crashed into a stationary tractor-trailer in Bapini village of Phalodi district on Sunday night, according to reports.

Regarding the incident, Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available."

A member of a victim's family said, "A total of 18 people were in the bus including 4-5 children... They had all gone to Kolayat... My family members were there in the bus, including my brother and sons' wives."

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he wrote on his X post.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Statement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma grieved the loss of lives in the incident.